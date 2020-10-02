Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced changes to guidelines for quarantines for those exposed to COVID-19 in non-healthcare settings, such as businesses, childcare and schools during a press conference on Tuesday.
According to new guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), quarantine is no longer recommended when a COVID-19 exposure occurs “while both the infectious individual and the close contacts are wearing face coverings consistently and correctly.” A close contact is defined by the IDPH as an individual who has been within six feet of a COVID-19 positive individual for 15 minutes. When a masked individual tests positive for the virus, close contacts who wore masks will “self monitor”, but not quarantine for 10-14 days as recommended by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). If the COVID positive individual is not masked, all close contacts whether masked or not must quarantine. If a group of close contacts include both masked and unmasked individuals who came into contact with a masked, positive individual, only the unmasked close contacts must quarantine
Reynolds stated during the conference the adjustment is in response to discussions with school superintendents as students were required to quarantine if they were close contacts of another COVID positive student.
“Schools are taking their responsibility to mitigate the virus very seriously, while also maintaining some sense of normalcy for their students,” Reynolds said. “A common frustration that was expressed to me was around the guidelines for quarantining students and teachers who have been in contact with positive cases. In some situations, they’re having to quarantine a disproportionately high number of students when just a few positive cases have been identified.”
The governor noted that Nebraska and Wyoming have adjusted their own state guidelines regarding quarantines and stated “other states” are also considering changes. State epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati acknowledged these changes did not align with CDC recommendations, but rather information gathered from “conversations with school administrators and families” noting they are not seeing “additional infection” when people are wearing facial coverings.
Since the outbreak of the virus in Iowa in March, 332 positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Benton County according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. 5,405 total people have been tested in the county and 212 people have recovered from the virus. One death of a Benton County resident was reported in the spring.