ATKINS, IOWA – September 23, 2020 – Thomas Gerhold of Atkins has been designated a “Friend of Agriculture” by the Iowa Farm Bureau Political Action Committee (PAC). Gerhold is seeking House District 75 that includes all of Benton County and Hilton, Honey Creek, Marengo, and Washington Townships in the northern part of Iowa County.
“I am honored and proud to receive this designation from the Iowa Farm Bureau and will continue to work hard for the farming community in the district and statewide to promote agriculture”, Gerhold said.
“Candidates earn the Friend of Agriculture designation by supporting issues that directly impact Iowa’s agricultural economy,” said Erik Oberbroeckling, a Clayton County farmer and IFBF PAC Chair. “With one in every five Iowans employed in agriculture and ag-related industries, it is essential to have strong advocates for agriculture representing Iowa.”