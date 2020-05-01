A week after RAGBRAI announced they would postpone their next ride to 2021, Iowa’s Ride has announced they will cancel their inaugural ride, which planned to stay overnight in Vinton on July 13.
“Unfortunately, after evaluating the current situation surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19) and great concern for the safety of the general public, the townspeople, riders, support drivers, volunteers, the Iowa State Patrol troopers, safety officials and staff, it will not be safe nor feasible to host the inaugural Iowa’s Ride on July 12-18, 2020,” TJ Juskiewicz, Director of Iowa’s Ride said in a statement on Monday.
According to Juskiewicz, the decision came as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced school closures for the remainder of the semester. Iowa’s Ride has planned to use several schools in overnight towns as campgrounds, though this would not have been the case in Vinton. Organizers received recommendations from law enforcement, emergency management, city officials and county supervisors in stops across their planned westward trip across Iowa to cancel the event.
Some people will ask why we could not wait longer to decide as the pandemic is ever changing,” Juskiewicz said. “We tried to hold out as long as possible in hopes that the world would begin healing. We also know the reality that the clock was ticking to lock in many requirements to host the ride including insurance, permits and licenses. Some of these are required to be secured and paid for 60 days prior to the event.”
Iowa’s Ride stands to lose money amid this cancellation after planning to donate proceeds to local charities in each host town and the organizers encouraged local vendors and businesses to set up in Vinton either at the courthouse lawn in the afternoon or at the campground near the Braille School. According to the announcement, registered participants will be able to request a refund until May 15 and receive 75 percent of their fees back, noting ticketing and processing fees will not be refunded.
“A bike ride is never that important,” Juskiewicz said. “We will remain hopeful that the health risks will eventually subside, and our country will get back to doing the things that we all enjoy like riding our bikes by ourselves or at large events.”
Juskiewicz stated Iowa’s Ride will not provide roll over for a potential 2021 ride due to “uncertainty in the world” and did not detail any future plans for the ride in Monday’s announcement. To read the full release or for more information about Iowa’s Ride, go to IowasRide.com.