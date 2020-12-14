Opening a barnhouse-style wedding venue north of Vinton was not in the original plans for the Kacenas-Alyce (Lynch), Deb and Kevin-but when the plan came together, they fully embraced bringing such a space alive for Benton County.
“A lot of people were telling us Kacena Farms would be a gorgeous place to get married,” Lynch said. “We had friends with daughters wanting to get married in these big barns, but were turned away because of the price. There’s nothing around this area quite like that. We looked into it.”
The family worked with Vinton’s Brian Parr to create a design for a rustic-style barnhouse on the farm property. They had a few requirements: a fireplace, a kitchen area, a bridal suite, an indoor bar and a pavilion with a fire pit. Every other detail was picked out by Parr and work began in earnest in March. By November, the first indoor wedding was held and reviews were glowing.
“We’ve had people walk in and just say ‘wow’ and that just shows how much Vinton needed something like this,” Lynch said. “We’re already pulling interest from people in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines and much of 2021 already booked.”
Lynch serves as the full-time general manager of the venue, but promotion is mainly coming from word of mouth and social media. The Kacenas give each client a packet to promote local businesses such as photographers, DJ’s, florists and rentals.
“Our wedding venue is about the bride and groom’s special day,” Deb Kacena said. “it’s not about seeing how many weddings we can roll through here. This whole farm is theirs for the day. How many places can you say do that? We want to treat them like royalty.”
The space, however, will be for more than weddings. Large parties will be able to be held at the venue, including corporate gatherings and high school graduations. The family’s plans do not stop there. A few more projects are currently in the woks, including a one-room cabin for the groom immediately north of the barn. More cabins are planned for the future.
“There’s a lot of couples out there that still like the tradition of not being able to see the bride before the first walk down the aisle,” Lynch said. “We have our bridal room full of mirrors and a station for the bride. It’s just a really cozy area to get ready.
Kacena Farms will still offer Christmas tree and pumpkin farming, pizza baking during certain seasons and their food truck service they introduced earlier this year. For more information, contact Kacena Farms at 319-350-2113 or kacenafarms.alyce@gmail.com.