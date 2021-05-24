College is all about new experiences and Vinton-Shellsburg senior Nyomi Lanham is taking that a step further by signing and joining the Hawkeye Community College RedTails dance team beginning this fall.
“I’m really not super super experienced with dance, but I’ve always had a passion for dance,” Lanham said. “It’s so fun for me. I was a little hesitant to reach out, but the coaches really drew me in to try out and promised they’d work with me to develop my skills. I’m honestly so excited to try this out.”
Lanham had previously danced with Elevate Dance Company in Vinton before the studio moved out of Vinton. Between school and work, Lanham had difficulty fitting dance in her schedule during high school. She cheered for two years at VS, which added to her resume. Hawkeye coach Abby Kopriva, who previously coached high school students at North Tama, encouraged Lanham to go out and continue to develop.
“When I came to Hawkeye three years ago, we were building a brand new program with some girls having no dance experience at all,” Kopriva said. “I really love helping girls get to this level and building their confidence. Nyomi has the motivation and drive to get better. That’s what I look for in dancers and I know she’ll be a great fit.”
Kopriva noted how positive and energetic Lanham was as they talked and could tell she’d be able to handle balance dance with school. She presented Lanham with a scholarship to help with dance expenses and held a signing on Saturday.
“I can’t wait to meet new people and pick up where I left off with learning dance,” Lanham said. “I’m excited to perform and show everyone what we can do.”
“I told her we can work one-one-one and I’ll work on finding her strengths to utilize in choreography,” Kopriva said. “If she’s having a hard time with routines, we take video and she can practice on her own. When it comes to State competition, we’ll be right there with the other community colleges.”
Nyomi is the daughter of Rochelle Lanham of Vinton. She will graduate from VS this week and plans to study liberal arts at Hawkeye beginning this fall.