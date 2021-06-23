The combined forces of three women have led to the opening of Market on Pearl in Shellsburg, a collaboration of independent businesses under one roof eager to liven up Pearl Street for their community.
“It’s very exciting to open a business in Sheila and I’s hometown,” Jill Deklotz, owner of Be Inspired said. “We all want to help bring business to Shellsburg. We’re all amazed at how much interest we’ve already had.”
Market on Pearl consists of three businesses. Be Inspired run by Deklotz consists of home decor, clothing and gifts. She started her business inside the Brick-A-Brack building in Dysart and plans to continue displaying her ware in both locations.
Powder Room is the creation of Sheila Tumilty of Shellsburg and joined her sister-in-law Deklotz selling products in Dysart in September of 2020. Her products include women’s loungewear, candles, purses and jewelry.
“They’re meant to be cozy and comfortable for ladies, especially when we have so many women working from home right now,” Tumilty said. “When I started last September, I thought we needed to pamper ourselves a little bit because we don’t do that enough.”
Kelly Fuch of Newhall owns Sweet Magnolia, which sells live plants, floral bouquets, garden decor and memorial gifts. Fuchs stated she’s always enjoyed gardening and explored it at home before starting the business alongside Deklotz and Tumilty in their new location.
“When this building came open, they decided to branch out closer to home and asked if I’d be interested,” Fuchs said. “We had our grand opening on June 19 and have had great foot traffic since. We’ve had a lot of support from the community. It’s gone over a lot better than we thought and we’re really pleased.”
Market on Pearl was previously a cafe/bakery easily rebuilt to fit retail needs, according to Deklotz. The kitchen area was closed and the entire interior repainted. Deklotz stated a lot of people have approached her saying they’d done “a lot” with the space, but felt their work was “pretty easy” to accomplish.
“The other two girls know online marketing and Facebook better than I do and have gained a lot of followers for our Facebook page,” Deklotz said. “I want to see all three of us be successful here and continue all selling through the store. It will be hard to maintain what we’re doing over the first few years, but people are excited to do their shopping locally instead of going to Cedar Rapids or Vinton.”
The brand new business plans to host monthly special events, multiple ladies nights throughout the year and even a mens night during the holidays for them to shop. Tumilty stated they are listening to their customers’ requests and using social media to help keep their momentum going.
“Facebook is our main platform of communication and marketing,” Tumilty said. “We share a lot of our new products that are coming on there.”
Market on Pearl is currently open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays and Mondays. Check out their Facebook page for more information.