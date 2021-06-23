Today

Thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.