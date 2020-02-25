VINTON — Voters in Vinton’s 2nd Ward are being asked to head to the polls Tuesday, March 3, for a special election to fill a city council seat.
Ron Elwick announced his retirement from the position last fall after servicing the 2nd Ward for over 30 years.
There were no nomination papers prior to the November election and the a name drawn from the write-in votes declined the seat.
The city council made the decision in January to hold a special election rather than appoint someone to the seat.
Before the decision was made both Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor, and Robert Fischer, Vinton city attorney, explained that the council could made an appointment to fill the seat. However, residents have the option to call for a special election after an appointment.
When the February deadline passed for nomination papers to be filed, three residents of the 2nd Ward had submitted the necessary paperwork to the Auditor’s office at the courthouse.
Individuals turning in papers were Leon Barber, Andrew Elwick and Kurt Karr.
While candidates needed to be a resident of the 2nd Ward, another common thread for each is being a businessman in the community.
Polls will be open at 7 a.m. at the Vinton Skate and Activity Center, and will remain open until 8 p.m.
In preparation of the special election, Vinton Newspapers presented each with a pair of questions to introduce themselves to the community.
Leon Barber:
Why did you decide to run for the 2nd Ward council seat?
I think it’s time for new blood and think change is what is needed.
What goals do you have for the city and its growth?
We need to try to get some streets fixed, and we do need to get more businesses to come to town.
Andrew Elwick:
Why did you decide to run for the 2nd Ward council seat?
I decided to run for this position because I like the idea of helping Vinton continue to be a great place to live and raise a family. I’ve worked in Vinton all my life and love being part of the community.
What goals do you have for the city and its growth?
One goal of mine is to see the current projects the City Council is working on through to their completion with as little financial impact to our residents as possible. When you consider the fiber project, the possibility of moving the location of our fire station, police department and the North Benton Ambulance services out to the Braille School location, we will need to figure out the best ways to pay for all of this through available grants and loans.
Another project on the horizon is the replacement of our wastewater treatment facility. These projects on top of the continuing need of street improvements are all important to our town so people will want to continue to live, work and raise a family here.
I’m excited to see the expansion of our town through the current housing additions and the potential addition of residence and business opportunities at the Braille School site. This hopefully would continue to supply a much needed increase to our tax base and allow Vinton to continue to grow into the future.
Kurt Karr:
What goals do you have for the city and the its growth?
Our community is improved when many citizens are willing to contribute their time to serve on the boards and commissions necessary for good governance. For more than four years, I have worked as a leader in the effort to build a municipal fiber utility in Vinton, and I haven’t had additional time to contribute in other ways. Now that Vinton is constructing the fiber network, I look forward to turning my attention to other community needs. I do not have specific goals or objectives, but I look forward to attending training opportunities and devoting time to learn more about how the city sets budgets, writes ordinances, and generally conducts the business of our community.
Why did you decide to run for the 2nd Ward council seat?
When we attend City Council meetings or watch them online, it’s evident that the council can accelerate the pace of improvement, or act as a roadblock. Making a positive contribution to community improvement is why I’m running for the 2nd precinct city council position.