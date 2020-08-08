March 13, 2020 is one of those dates as an educator that will forever stick in my brain. This was the day our students lost their opportunity to come to school. Learning was completely virtual. Seniors lost their last prom. Seniors lost their last vocal and band performances. They lost all spring activities and sports.
Throughout the month of May there was speculation and hope that we would get a summer of baseball and softball. Governor Reynolds, DOE, IGHSAU, and IAHSAA proclaimed June 1st as the first day of practice, with June 15th as the first day of competition. Administrators and coaches went into full scramble mode deciphering all the guidelines, revamping of schedules, and finding workers and umpires.
July 1st was the date that school facilities would be allowed to open up. The weight room, camps, and open gyms were another layer to think about and develop procedure and policy. How would we operate and still practice social distancing, disinfect equipment, hands, masks, etc.? Even little things like water and drinking fountains, trafficking, and scheduling kids in waves were discussed.
The number one priority was safety. You can imagine all the meetings in preparation with admin, board members, coaches, directors, maintenance and custodians, parents, AD’s, transportation, BCPH, secretary’s and support staff. All eyes were going to be on Iowa as we are the only state in in the nation with summer high school sports.
July 15th and 17th marked the beginning of post season play for baseball and softball. I am extremely proud and happy for the players and coaches that they were able to play in some very meaningful games down the stretch. The girls lost in the Regional Final and a chance to play in the state tournament to the eventual state runner-up Williamsburg. The boys played great ball down the stretch and knocked off some highly ranked teams on their way to the state baseball tournament. They were the cardiac kids and refused to quit.
When all the dust settled and the state tournaments had ended, 96% of the softball and baseball teams in Iowa made it through the season. I am proud of all the players, coaches, parents, and community for helping to do their part so that the kids could have a season. The mantra to all the stakeholders was to do everything we can to do things right and be very happy we get the opportunity to play.
Not every decision or guidance is going to be positive. On July 16th we received a letter from Alan Greiner of the IHSMA. Unfortunately, there will be no Marching Band. Benton Community will still be performing but it will be a non-competitive marching experience with football game performances as the major goal. All state auditions on Oct 24th will be virtual for both band and show choir. We are still waiting for guidance on what show choir will look like as well as Fall Musical. Our band program is amazing and I know a lot of our kids live for marching band. My heart breaks for these kids and families.
August 3rd marks the first day of fall camps at Benton Community. August 10th is the first official practices for high school fall activities. Again, there were more meetings as we follow the guidance put forth from the Governor and state unions. Our policy for each sport has been written and sent to each family participating. Things continue to be fluid as we work through the guidance and policy.
As we look back on summer, and look forward to fall, the most important thing is to be honest. If a student has a fever and/or showing symptoms, stay home. Sanitizing of hands, social distancing, disinfecting of equipment, and wearing a mask when appropriate will go a long way in helping to ensuring a safe rewarding experience.