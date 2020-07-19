Over the last several months I’ve heard many people mention how much they’ve missed being together in person. And while we are blessed with incredible technology that facilitates staying in touch with video, it cannot replace in-person connection.
In Romans 1:11-12 we see this desire expressed by the Apostle Paul as he writes to the church in Rome. Paul longs to see them because they are friends, and he aims to do more than shoot the breeze with. Paul wants to encourage them with some specific Christian gifts that will strengthen them spiritually, ultimately deepening their relationship with Jesus as a result of their interaction.
Furthermore, Paul recognizes that in his ministry to them, they also serve to strengthen him. When people live with biblical faith we bless, strengthen and encourage others — and often aren’t even aware of how much this happens. But we should not be surprised because God made us for relationship.
As churches are opening back up, use this opportunity to treasure your in-person relationships, striving to encourage others even as you are encouraged by them. Consider how a small but powerful statement of encouragement, prayer, or thanksgiving can deeply minister to the heart of another who is longing for meaningful in-person relationships.
Maybe you’re reading this and are longing for interpersonal connection. The folks at Oak Grove and other local churches would love to be able to connect with you and care for you through personal relationship. And you may even be surprised how much you may encourage them as well.
Live intentionally these days, because God intended that we have deeply meaningful connection with one another. Through a personal relationship with God through faith in Jesus Christ, He will blow our expectations out of the water as we see how we can encourage one another through faith. Your simple next step of faith, or your very first step in faith may usher in encouragement that will have lasting impact.