The hymn “My Hope Is Built on Nothing Less” has been going through my head this week. I love so many hymns, both old and new, and I miss singing in worship with my congregation. I’m not a great singer, but I am a loud singer. I trust in scripture when it says, “Make a joyful noise to the Lord.” It doesn’t say make a perfect or beautiful noise to the Lord. Nope. It’s a joyful noise, and that’s what happens when I sing.
As a consequence of social distancing, I have also been thinking a lot about how and what we as Christians are to lean on during these difficult and trying times. For some, the world has changed little from 3 months ago. But for others, the world is an entirely changed place with job loss, the closing of so many businesses, medical and health fears, and more. The Christian hymns from across the many traditions and denominations offer some beautiful words about how we trust in God, even when things are in chaos and times are troubled.
This song, “My Hope is Built on Nothing Less,” was written by a Baptist pastor named Edward Mote in 1834. He wrote it to remind Christians that it is Jesus Christ that is our solid foundation. “On Christ the Solid Rock I stand, All other ground is sinking sand, All other ground is sinking sand.” Wow.
In Matthew 7:24-27, scripture has Jesus telling this metaphor of the wise builder to chooses a strong foundation. “Everyone then who hears these words of mine and acts on them will be like the wise man who built his house on rock. The rain fell, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house, but it did not fall because it had been founded on rock.” NRSV
Sure, it’s an older hymn. (Though by Christian standards, this one is still relatively new!) But the words hold a deep truth. When the things we have come to count on as solid and true crumble around us — our health, our financial well-being, our jobs, our businesses, our social networks – there is one thing that never crumbles. That is the love and power of Jesus Christ. Christ offers us hope and peace in the midst of changing times. This has been true for 2,000 years, through famines, plagues, wars, the rise and fall of empires, and so much more. Christ was present then, and Christ is present now.