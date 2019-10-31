VINTON - Thirty-eight Vinton-Shellsburg School District students (one senior; 37 juniors) were inducted into the National Honor Society (NHS) Monday night in the high school auditorium. As part of the 45 minute ceremony, each new member received a certificate and membership pin.
“NHS is a huge accomplishment for these students. It shows that they are the leaders of the school. Through NHS these students will continue to do service projects and show their leadership around the school through these projects. NHS helps the students get into colleges and to get scholarships,” they write.
New inductees include:
Senior: Rylee Scheel
Juniors: Isaac Allsup, Brayden Almquist, Madison Atkinson, Kailey Bahmann, Ayden Bearbower, Clarissa Carolan, Kallea Christy, Elias Colsch, Marjorie Davis, Emma Dickinson, Sophia Dilley, Brooks Erickson, Kayla Griffith, Christina Harrelson, Conner Hicok, Lucy Howes-Vonstein, Katelyn Humistion, Kyla Jeffery, Brynn Johnson, Philip Kalina, Elijah Kalous, Noah Lindauer, Lauren Murray, Keira Ott, Jesse Pladsen, Eli Powers, Lydia Radeke, Maren Redlinger, Caleb Rickels, Ethan Rollinger, Josephine Sagan, Julius Sloop, Aza Swayzer, Chloe Tharp, Emily Trinkle, Jaden Voshell, Carly Williams.
According to the district report, twenty-nine current members of NHS (all seniors) put on the induction ceremony with Chelsea Peoples, PA-C as the main speaker. Several current members spoke about the 4 pillars of NHS (scholarship, leadership, service, and character) and the emblem of NHS. ”Those students were Sonnie Evans (character), Morgan Hansen (leadership), Alyssa Reynolds (service), Cameron Karr (scholarship), and Katelyn O’Brien (emblem).”
Additionally, this year’s Chapter President Lauren Upmeyer also spoke several times.
A reception for the new members with cake and punch provided by Farmer’s Savings Bank and Trust followed the ceremony.