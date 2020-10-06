VINTON — With the transfer of the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School (IBSSS) property complete, the committee meeting could be held to discuss the future Emergency Services building.
Vinton city officials are looking at constructing a facility that will house the city police and fire departments along with the North Benton Ambulance service. Construction of the building will be across the street north from Kiwanis Park at the intersection of 13th Street and K Avenue.
Ted Paxton, Vinton Police Chief, and Ron Hessenius, Vinton council member, provided an update of the meeting during last week’s regular council meeting.
“We talked about the J Avenue extension along with the building specs,” Paxton told council members.
“There was time spent looking at the needs of each of the three departments,” he added.
Hessenius explained that the preliminary sketches call for the building to be a total of 33,178 square feet.
“But we may need to add some space,” he said. He explained that listening to each of the departments, the space dimensions may fit current needs, but there may not be much space for expansion.
“I believe that we may need to add more space,” he added. “If we are going to do this, then we need to do it right,” and not make spaces that are going to be tight when the departments first move in.
“I believe the fire department is happy with what was talked about, but I think everyone needs to have some more space,” Hessenius said.
The preliminary plans call for the fire department to have approximately 19,000 square feet, the police department to have 6,500 and the remaining balance earmarked for the ambulance service.
“This meeting was a good start,” Paxton said. “It allowed everyone to get together and share ideas of what we would like to see.”
The pair was asked about the timeline for the project. “Being done in 2022 was discussed,” Paxton said,“but that is an aggressive time line.”