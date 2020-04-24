Over the past week of daily conferences, Iowa Gov. Kim Reyolds has promoted and pushed a new testing site for COVID-19, TestIowa.com, a public-private partnership between the state and several partners in Utah as a means to conduct large-scale testing.
“As Iowa and the nation prepare to reopen, the ability to conduct large-scale assessments and testing is critical to understanding how prevalent the disease is and how it’s evolving,” Reynolds said. “The amount of data available will help us start to control the virus while making evidence-based decisions about how to ease the restrictions that have impacted our daily lives and begin to open up our businesses in a safe and responsible manner.”
TestIowa features an online assessment to determine if an individual should be test for COVID-19 using information such symptoms/underlying conditions, location and occupation. According to Reynolds, the test “takes about a minute” and as of Thursday 121,000 Iowans have taken the test. This partnership which led to the creation of TestIowa is between the state of Iowa and Utah-based Nomi Health and Silicon Slopes.
If an individual is determined to need a COVID-19 test, they will be instructed to find a testing location near them. Reynolds announced that new testing centers will be set up in Iowa, beginning with a center in Des Moines opening April 25 at the Iowa Events Center. If tested positive for the virus, health officials will conduct trace testing to determine where an individual may have potentially spread the virus. No additional testing sites have been announced as of publication.
“The more Iowans who take the assessment or are tested, the more it will help us understand about the virus and the more we can do to mitigate and manage it so we can get life and our businesses back to normal as soon as possible,” Reynolds said. “By taking the assessment and sharing the information you can help us zero in on potential outbreaks and new clusters so we can target our response and protect the health of others.”
Reynolds announced 176 new positive cases in Iowa, bringing the total number to 3,924 and 96 deaths. Benton County has reported 24 cases over the course of the pandemic and one death, a contrast to 476 cases in Linn County, 420 cases in Blackhawk County and 225 in Tama County. Breaking from her usual reports to begin each press conference, Reynolds announced 29,262 Iowans have been tested and 13 percent have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Iowa.