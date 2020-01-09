For more information contact: Emily Christensen, 319-352-8347, emily.christensen@wartburg.edu
472 Wartburg students named to Fall Term Dean's List
WAVERLY, IA (01/06/2020)-- Wartburg College has recognized 472 students who were named to the 2019 Fall Term Dean's List.
Those honored include: Kayla Chizek of Belle Plaine, Darren Kilpatrick of Fairfax, Trevor Krug of Dysart, Elizabeth Martin of Norway, Hailey Mills of Watkins, Riley Nolan of Van Horne, Landen Pace of Keystone, Haley Varo of Cedar Rapids.
The list honors students who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Wartburg students take four courses during Fall Term, which runs from September through December.
