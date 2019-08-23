BENTON COUNTY — While November may be a few pages away on the calendar, persons interested in running for a city council seat in any of the 14 communities in Benton County may want to pick up their nomination papers.
Nomination papers can be picked up from the community’s city clerk. The first day to file papers with the city clerk is Monday, August 26, and the deadline for filing is Thursday, September 19.
Seats listed on the on the ballot for the November 5th election include:
Atkins: Council seats currently held by Tim Harbach and Rodney Haerther;
Belle Plaine: Mayor David Fish; Council Ward 2 Steve Beck; Council at large Mary Pech; Park Commissioner Shawn Welsh;
Blairstown: Rodney Kubicheck, mayor; Scott Metz and Nick Mokasm council members
Garrison: Allan Lindsey, mayor; council members Doug Kearns and Marvin Trimble Jr;
Keystone: Michael Seeck Mayor; two council positions currently held by Michael L Kaiser and Richard Loy Jr;
Luzerne: All seats will be listed on the ballot. Currently filling the roles are John W. Brandt, mayor, and Dwight Glinsmann, Kelly W. Kendall, Barbara Shield, Lorin Potter and Patrick McLeod;
Mt. Auburn: Mayor Jeff Whitson and all five council members Jessica Helms, Michelle Oldfather, Justin Hendryx, Michelle Docherty and Dean Vrba;
Newhall: Jan Mattson, mayor; as well as council members Doug Boddicker, Douglas Rinderknecht, Michael Gardemann, Ruby Carolan and Gerald Gessner
Norway: Martin Schulte, mayor and two council seats currently held by Loras Schulte and Jay S. Hahn;
Shellsburg: Mayor Lonnie Speckner and two council seats currently held by Tim Peters and Nancy Thorkildson;
Urbana: Mitch McDonough has served as mayor the last two years. Three council seats will be listed on the ballot. Currently serving is Jamie Duart, Mike Smith and Richard Wendel;
Van Horne: Martin J. Junge’s term as mayor will be completed in December of this year, along with council members Connie Donald and Craig C. Ivester;
Vinton: Bud Maynard will be completing a term as mayor and council members F. Ronald Elwick, Council Ward 2; Nathan Hesson, Council Ward 4; and Tamara Stark, council at large, will finish their term in November. There will be a fifth seat on Vinton’s ballot. Voters are being asked to fill the unexpired term of Brian Parr who is moving out of the community. Parr fills the second council at large seat. The winner of this race will be sworn in at the first meeting following the election.
Walford: William H. Voss will be finishing his term as mayor, while three council members will be finished at the end of the years. Seats currently filled by Jeff Kane, Mike Huber and Jesse Bergmeier will all be listed on the ballot.