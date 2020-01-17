On 01-15-2020, at about 2:00 PM, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle accident on 77th St, east of 26th Ave in Benton County, about 4 miles west of Norway IA.
Deputies found a near head on collision between 2 vehicles.
One of the drivers, a 21-year-old male from Blairstown IA, was found to be deceased due to injuries sustained in the collision.
The second driver, a 39-year-old male from Norway IA, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The accident remains under investigation, and no names will be released at this time.
Responding to the accident were the Norway Fire Dept and First Responders, Blairstown Fire Dept, Blairstown Ambulance, Belle Plaine Ambulance, Iowa State Patrol, Benton County Medical Examiner and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.