There is no question that there has been a dramatic impact as a result of COVID-19 on our business and so many others. Sadly we have all been affected in some way and we have witnessed how this horrible pandemic is impacting our families and communities — and our very way of life. What we are facing is daunting. But I am heartened by the moments of strength and triumph we are witnessing in everyday acts of courage, humanity, generosity and love.
I want you to know that all of us here at the Vinton Newspapers and Livewire office remain focused on supporting our customers, readers, associates and communities we serve to the best of our ability. Our commitment remains the same as it has for over 130 years — to bring you the news, the stories, and the information you seek to stay informed. We are living history each and every day and recording it for years to come. That being said, we, too, have had to face this challenge with reduced resources and staffing while making every effort to continue to serve you. Please note that our office hours have been temporarily changed to 9:00-4:00. We ask that you refrain from coming in the office unless absolutely necessary. We take the practice of social distancing seriously for your protection and that of our staff. Thank you for your understanding and patience in taking your calls as we operate with our limited staff. Your business is important to us. This is a challenging time, but together and with your support, we will see a brighter tomorrow. Thank you.
Mona Garwood
General Manager
Vinton Newspaper and Vinton Livewire