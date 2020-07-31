As Marcy Horst stood before members of the Vinton Kiwanis, she admitted there was no clear answer to when the Palace Theatre would open its doors again for movie goers.
“I can’t tell you when we will open,” Horst, the manager of the theatre said. “We are ready to open. We have our concession stand remodel done, carpeting done, and everything is spic and span in the theatre. But there is no content available.”
According to Horst, Disney alone is holding out several planned summer releases, a trend seen with major Hollywood studios since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. Instead of waiting out for movie theaters to reopen, Disney and studios have sent movies straight to streaming services to make up for lost revenue.
“The answer is money,” Horst said. “Studios spend so much money on movies and they need to recoup their losses. Even with theaters open, people are not attending because of COVID. They don’t want to release the movie and risk losing money. We were supposed to show Trolls 2 back in March and it went right to streaming instead. It made more money through streaming than the first movie did in theatres.”
Currently, the theatre is reducing costs as much as possible and have turned off as much of their equipment as possible to reduce their electric bill. Air conditioning remains on to keep the equipment at a suitable temperature.
“We don’t want to turn everything on only for no one to be in the seats and not bring in revenue for the theatre,” Horst said.
Horst, however, was optimistic about the future of the Palace Theatre as a community-owned venue compared to the privately-owned theaters going under. The theatre has been selling their popcorn and lemon shakes to pay for bills and Horst remarked it has been a “great success” in the community.
“The community has really supported the theatre,” Horst said. “Some are buying it for graduation parties. What’s raised is paying for our insurance and electric bills.”
A question from a Kiwanis members asked if the theatre would consider showing classic movies as a way to generate revenue and get patrons back into the seats. Horst noted that most classic movies are not in digital format and they are unable to show DVD movies on the big screen with surround sound or other movie theater features.
“I’ve read in trade magazines that even when theaters are doing that, they are not able to get people to come,” Horst said. “People have a lot more access to these movies than 14 years ago. They are watching at home. These other theaters are turning on their equipment, not getting the people to come and losing money.”
Whenever the Palace Theatre does open, guests will be greeted by a new concession stand with new offerings including hot dogs, pretzels and nachos. Concessions will continue to have cookies and popcorn.
“We would like to have an open house sometime just so people can come in and see what’s been done with the concession stand,” Horst said. “Concessions bring in most of our revenue, not movie tickets. We’re excited to have an oven for these new foods and a bigger space for our concessions.”
The Palace Theatre hit 20 years since its reopening this year amid the pandemic. The Act One Community Theatre reopened the dormant building through a fundraising campaign in the late 1990s for a place to perform and show movies. Several managers are employed, but the rest of the staff in the box office and concession stand are volunteers, including high school students looking for community service hours.