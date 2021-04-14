Yes, it’s finally true. The Palace Theatre will reopen with The Croods: A New Age on Friday, April 30. The Croods will run in a regular schedule, including Wednesday matinee, through Thursday, May 6. Following The Croods, we’ll have War with Grandpa, Tom & Jerry, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Godzilla vs King Kong.
Also, on tap, a live performance by the Schmidt Brothers on Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8.
Here’s what’s new:
Concessions: We’ll now have Nachos, Warm Pretzels with cinnamon sugar or salt, and Hotdogs with chips! Multiple toppings will be available for your dogs. We will no longer offer fountain pop, but instead will have a bigger variety of canned and bottled drinks and you are welcome to request a cup, lid, straw and ice at no extra cost. All previous concessions costs will remain the same, and our new concessions are very reasonably priced.
Walk-up Window: Our Walk-up Window in Cobb Alley (named for Aubrey “Cobb” Smock, a vaudeville performer on the early Palace stage, and one of our very first projectionists) will be open from 6 pm til the show is over. Hours may expand this summer. All concessions items will be available at the window. We hope our alley redo, including lights, tables, and small stage will be ready soon!
Ticketing: Our ticket agent sold out to another company, so we are transitioning to SimpleTix, which is slightly less expensive for us and you. However, as you know, 2020 hit the film industry especially hard, and we will be raising our ticket costs to $5 for main seats, $8 for balcony to cover the cost of screening. We feel our ticket price is still very reasonable and hope you understand and will continue to support the Palace. When Vendini went away, so did our Web site, but my husband Gerald quickly put up a temporary one. He is working behind the scenes now to upgrade that site and integrate SimpleTix. Watch for an announcement when tickets are available for purchase.
Covid: Our staff and volunteers will be masked for the foreseeable future. Masks for our patrons are recommended, but not mandatory. We also encourage you to social distance when selecting your seats.
Gosh, we can’t wait to see you at the movies! Thanks for waiting, never giving up, and giving financial support throughout the past year. Your Drive-up Popcorn, random mail-in, and Cooling Dance donations blew us away. And paid our utility bills! Thanks in advance for your patience and understanding as staff and volunteers navigate the box office and concession stand changes.