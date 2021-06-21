VINTON, IOWA — Organizers are pleased to announce that the 2021 Party in Pink 5K held this past weekend (Friday, June 18) raised thousands of dollars for the Gifts of Hope Program, which offers financial support for breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. The event brought 259 registered participants both in-person and virtually, representing five states: Iowa, Arizona, California, Missouri, and New York.
In its ninth year, the Party in Pink 5K is a primary source of funds and a collaborative effort between Virginia Gay Hospital, Virginia Gay Hospital Foundation, and the support group, Survivors of Benton County. The annual event also coincides each year with Vinton’s annual community celebration, Party in the Park.
The evening started with the popular kid’s fun run. Student volunteers from Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District led kids under 12 around a short course and passed out medals to each one as they dashed across the finish line. Tyler Henkle served as the master of ceremonies, keeping racers entertained and informed during pre-race preparation that included vocals from Davia Herger performing the National Anthem.
The overall winner of this year’s race was Alex Torres (Vinton, IA), with a time of 0:19:52. A complete list of race results is available online at bit.ly/2021_PIPINK_RESULTS.
Organizers extend a huge thank you to those who registered and participated by volunteering or sponsoring. “We are more than grateful to the 60 volunteers who help with all aspects of the race. Their assistance with everything from registration to traffic control along the route is instrumental to our success,” says Robin Martin, event chair and Virginia Gay Hospital Foundation director. “We thank everyone involved, from volunteers to registrants to sponsors. You are all the heart behind Gifts of Hope and the reason we have been able to distribute as much as $15,000 in assistance each year.”
Constance Wagner (Phoenix, AZ) has been participating in the event for the last four years. She sent the following note to organizers through the event’s social media page on Friday morning, “I don’t get up and run at 5 am in 90 degrees heat, but I love this race and its purpose. So, in honor of my sister Rose, whom we lost almost four years ago, I decided if I couldn’t make it back to Iowa, I would run here in Phoenix, Arizona. Thank you for this awesome race. Party in Pink on my friends!”
- Sponsors for this year included: Arnold Motor Supply Yvette & Frank Baker Benton County Farm Bureau Benton County Sheriff Department CarQuest of Vinton Carsen Wealth Cedar Valley Bank & Trust Cobblestone Inn & Suites Eden Mutual Insurance Dr. Michelle Elgin Farm Bureau Financial Services — Agent Teresa J. Meyer Farmers Savings Bank & Trust Randy & Cindy Forsyth Dr. Jayson Gesme | Cedar Valley Breast Care Center Hanson Storage Doris M. Holst John’s Qwik Stop LaGrange Pharmacy McGee Distributing, Inc. Michael & Dowd Monkeythis Mossman Law Firm North Benton Ambulance Palace Theater Pella Roofing Pink Heals Eastern Iowa Sara E. Stuefen, DDS PC Mike & Michele Schoonover Stoney Arch Financial Survivors of Benton County Tharp Design Dawana Trasak UnityPoint: Vinton and Shellsburg US Bank Kathy & Frank Van Steenhuyse Vinton Fire Department Vinton Parks and Recreation Department Vinton Police Department Vinton Tire & Auto Repair Vinton Trophy & Awards Virginia Gay Hospital Foundation Virginia Gay Hospital and Clinics We Run LLC Deb and Mark Wilberg Wilson-Hite Insurance Windsor Manor Assisted Living Community Dr. Alan & Janet Woodhouse Rick & Yvonne Zimpfer
Each year, the Party in Pink 5K raises funds for the Gifts of Hope program. Gifts of Hope funds are then distributed locally through Virginia Gay family medical clinics located in Atkins, Van Horne, Urbana, and Vinton and help pay expenses related to breast cancer treatment and diagnosis. Early detection continues to be essential in the best outcomes with breast cancer, and Gifts of Hope is in place to make sure everyone in Benton County has access and can afford to receive a 3D mammogram. Clinic health care providers can facilitate financial support through Gifts of Hope without needing an application for assistance. Those in need should discuss their needs with their doctor, physician assistant, or nurse practitioner.
Learn more about Gifts of Hope and the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation at www.myvgh.org/vgh-foundation/gifts-of-hope/.org. Questions regarding the Party in Pink 5K event or contributions to the Gifts of Hope fund may be directed to Robin Martin by phone at 319-472-6375 or by email at rmartin@vghinc.com.