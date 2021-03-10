Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday signed several pieces of legislation, including Senate File 413, a bill which narrows early voting from 29 days to 20 days before election and promoted to create uniformity for election officials beginning in the next major election.
“It’s our duty and responsibility to protect the integrity of every election,” Reynolds stated. “This legislation strengthens uniformity by providing Iowa’s election officials with consistent parameters for Election Day, absentee voting, database maintenance, as well as a clear appeals process for local county auditors. All of these additional steps promote more transparency and accountability, giving Iowans even greater confidence to cast their ballot.”
These changes come as the country and Benton County reported their best election turnouts in history, according to Benton County Auditor Hayley Rippel. 14,721 ballots were collected in Benton County in November, including nearly 6,600 absentee ballots returned in time for the election. The passing of the bill in the senate went 30-18 alone party lines in February, with Senate Republicans in support of the bill. Rippel was left with her thoughts on why all of these changes so sudden after having one of the best election turnouts in history.
“The auditors and employees are all committed to conducting clean and fair elections, so no matter what new challenges we are faced with, we will rise to the occasion,” Rippel said. “I know our Auditor’s association was represented well and voiced our opinions strongly in regards to this bill. The outcome is not what many of us wanted.”
Rippel noted smaller counties such as Benton do not have the same amount of resources and staff to adapt as easily to the shortened early voting window passed in this bill. With 29 days, Rippel stated her office was able to get through absentee ballots without being overwhelmed. All absentee ballots must be received by close of polls to count under this new legislation, which previously looked at the postmarked date.
This COVID pandemic has obviously made that tougher for all of us to be in person to learn and network with others,” Rippel said. “Now more than ever, myself and my staff will have to stay current with all the new laws and rules. We will try and take advantage of every opportunity provided to us to learn and adapt to the changes. Shortening the absentee ballot request window will be very challenging. Every election, we see an increased volume of requests. So shortening that window will only inundate our office as well as the post office trying to get all the ballots out and back in a timely manner.”
The new legislation, however, does have welcomed changes. Elections across the state will close at 8:00 p.m. beginning with the next major elections in November. Any special election before then will continue under the previous rules. Counties may continue to open absentee ballots the Monday prior to an election, though results cannot be run early.
“We have been trying to get the polls hours changed for years. Now the closing at 8:00 p.m. is consistent to every election so that will be nice and allow us another hour on election night to compile all the results and give our precinct workers more time to tally their write-ins,” Rippel said. “It’s always a goal to get results to the media before the 10:00 p.m. news reports. But we want those results to be accurate, so some elections obviously take more time than others.”
Voter Education will continue to be a focus for the Benton County Auditor’s Office, according to Rippel, providing materials to be published in the newspapers, social media and mailings of polling locations changes.
“Regardless of how much of the prep work we do prior to election day, there are always things that happen on election day we may not always be prepared for,” Rippel said. “I hope the Secretary of State’s office is ready and prepared with staff available and ready to assist us in any way possible for answers regarding all of these changes.”