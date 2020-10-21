[Vinton, IA] October 16, 2020 – Beginning Monday, October 19 through Thursday, October 29, a portion of the Tilford east driveway will be paved. Due to the construction, our bus loading and unloading routines will need to be adjusted. Students will be dropped off directly in front of the main entrance in the morning, and parents should be aware that this could cause possible delays during morning drop-off. During afternoon pick-up, the busses will be parked along the front of the building on 13th St. Students will be escorted from the building to their busses. Students will NOT be on 13th St. at any point.
Because of these changes, there will be no parking on the south side of 13th St. beginning October 19 through October 29.
We are excited about the new pavement project and the added safety for our students and busses. Thank you for being flexible while we complete this project.
