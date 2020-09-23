Powderpuff juniors

The Benton Class of 2022 pull off a win over the seniors 20-14 in overtime during Powderpuff football on Wednesday. 

 By CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist news@vintonnewspapers.com

