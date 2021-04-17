CPU Queen and King

CPU Prom Queen Lauren Paine and King Alex Besick. 

 By CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist news@vintonnewspapers.com

The stars shined bright as CPU celebrated their 2021 Prom and Grand March. Alex Besick and Lauren Paine were named CPU Prom King and Queen.

Check out photos on SmugMug at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/Center-Point-Urbana-Grand-March-2021-4172021/

