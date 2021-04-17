The stars shined bright as CPU celebrated their 2021 Prom and Grand March. Alex Besick and Lauren Paine were named CPU Prom King and Queen.
Check out photos on SmugMug at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/Center-Point-Urbana-Grand-March-2021-4172021/
