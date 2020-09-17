CPU Seniors

Center Point-Urbana seniors got the W over the juniors in Powderpuff football 32-6 on Wednesday night on Rogers Field. 

 By CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist news@vintonnewspapers.com

Center Point-Urbana's Homecoming Week is well underway! The Stormin' Pointers hosted a parade through the streets of town, crowned King James Peterson and Queen Claire Neighbor and the CPU seniors cruised to a 32-6 win over the seniors under the lights for Powderpuff football.

Check out photos of Powderpuff on SmugMug at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/CPU-Homecoming-Powderpuff and more photos on SmugMug from other CPU festivities at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/CPU-Homecoming-Parade-and-KingQueen-Coronation/