Center Point-Urbana's Homecoming Week is well underway! The Stormin' Pointers hosted a parade through the streets of town, crowned King James Peterson and Queen Claire Neighbor and the CPU seniors cruised to a 32-6 win over the seniors under the lights for Powderpuff football.
Check out photos of Powderpuff on SmugMug at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/CPU-Homecoming-Powderpuff and more photos on SmugMug from other CPU festivities at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/CPU-Homecoming-Parade-and-KingQueen-Coronation/