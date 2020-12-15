Santa

Jolly St Nick arrives at Tilford Elementary to sing Christmas songs and bring gifts to children. 

 By CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist news@vintonnewspapers.com

Santa Claus made his merry way to Tilford Elementary on Tuesday morning, bringing gifts for the good boys and girls.

Check out photos on SmugMug at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/Santa-visits-Tilford-Elementary-/i-Sk76fB6

Trending Food Videos