If you missed the announcement before Thanksgiving, Vinton has been selected to be an overnight stop for Iowa’s Ride. The inaugural Iowa’s Ride will go from Dubuque to Rock Rapids on its 416-mile journey across the state. The ride will take place July 12-18, 2020.
The riders will begin arriving in Vinton on the afternoon of Monday, July 13 and will depart throughout the morning on Tuesday, July 14th.
A small committee has been formed to begin planning for the riders. We anticipate expanding that committee as well as holding some public information sessions in the upcoming weeks. Without a doubt, it will take many volunteers to make the day successful for all. We will have more details and a clearer plan for the public information sessions, but we anticipate needing volunteers to assist with planning and the day-of activities. We are going to need many food vendors throughout the day as well. This would be a great opportunity for organizations, sports teams and groups to raise some money. Our priority will be local groups and businesses!
Both individuals and organizations have reached out already to pledge their assistance and we greatly appreciate that! Stay tuned for more information in the upcoming weeks! If you have questions before then, contact Melissa at Vinton Unlimited 319-472-3955, melissa@vintonia.org.