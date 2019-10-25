VINTON- With the successful passage of the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) earlier this fall in the Vinton Shellsburg school district, staff members have continued the practice of prioritizing needs throughout its buildings.
During the district’s October board meeting, Mary Jo Hainstock, district superintendent, shared that “the Expanded Administrative Team met to identify on-going priorities and more immediate needs along with developing a list of priorities for this year,” her memo stated. The group includes the district’s directors along with all of the principals.
“We believe the work we have done over the last few years has provided a safer learning environment and also enhanced the technology opportunities available for our staff and students as well as provided busses and other vehicles for our students’ needs.
“Last year, with the board’s support, we were aggressive with the number of items we worked on; we anticipate being aggressive in meeting district needs again this year,” she stated.
For fiscal year 2020, the district expects to have $10,049,745 that can be used for projects. This balance is a combination of the PPEL monies along with the Local Option and Sales Tax (LOST) funds.
Staff members have six priorities when looking at the list of potential projects. Those priorities are:
- safety: does it provide for a safer environment for students, staff and others?
- provide student opportunities — does it provide for expanded opportunties for students?
- provide necessary tools for staff — does it provide the tools teachers and other staff need to do their jobs?
- efficiency — does it lead to efficiency which may in turn lead to cost savings?
- innovative — does it provide for innovation and trying something new?
- quality/minimum standards — does it help the district improve the quality of our offerings or meet minimum expectations and standards?
During the meeting, Hainstock shared some of the on-going commitments within the district with board members.
Items in this category have a total price tag of $1,380,000.
Some of those projects include:
- Technology access for students throughout the district including support from ITS, $400,000 each year;
- Roof replacement as warranties end, $60,000;
- Tuck-pointing and other exterior work, $20,000;
-Transportation — replace 1-2 busses and other vehicles each year, $180,000 (increased $20,000 based on seatbelt requirement);
- Furniture replacement, $25,000 each year, covering items from desks to library shelving;
- Artificial turf replacement, 10-20 years in the future, set aside $50,000 each year.
Hainstock pointed out a number of projects that are on a ‘want’ list, that staff members are researching further.
Among those projects is the equipment replacement of items like large air conditioner units, boilers at the Tilford, Middle School and Shellsburg elementary buildings, $350,000.
One current project being undertaken by the district is lighting at the high school,
“We are currently in the process of replacing the light fixtures in the high school parking lot and anticipate they will be done in the next week or two,” Hainstock told the board. The goal is to be completed before daylight savings time end.
“We are asking for your approval to proceed with the items included on the on-going commitment list (estimated at $1,400,000), the items that are in process (estimated at $625,000 plus the bus barn) and the items we would like to start work on (estimated at $800,000 plus more based on soliciting formal bids),” Hainstock shared in a memo to the board.
In other business:
-The board aproved the hiring of Colin Carolus as the Director of Building and Grounds for the district.
Carolus will be filling the role at the end of the current year upon the retirement of Les Bearbower.
“A large group of stakeholders were involved in the hiring process,” Hainstock explained. “Based on the interviews and follow-up reference checks, I’m recommending that Mr. Carolus be hired.”
Carolus’ start date will be on or around November 4. “This will allow several weeks of working with Mr. Bearbower,” Hainstock related to the board.