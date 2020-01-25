12-year-old Brennen Still was diagnosed with a rare illness in January of 2020. A benefit account has been established to assist the Brad and Christine Still family defray the expenses that accompany his diagnosis.
Donations can be made at the iVinton office 412 1st Avenue or Farmers Savings Bank 401 B Avenue in Vinton. Checks made payable to Still Family Benefit.
Brennen’s dad Brad is an employee at the City of Vinton Electrical Department. His mom, Christine works at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton.
Thank you for your prayers and support during this crucial time for the Still family.