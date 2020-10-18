On a normal Sunday morning I find myself in the pulpit delivering a sermon. On those weeks, preaching a sermon is the culmination of hours spent in study, prayer, outlining, writing, and even more prayer. Preaching is one of my main responsibilities…and I absolutely love it! But every 3 or 4 weeks I get to sit back and participate in a service from a different perspective – I am part of the congregation listening to the sermon, flipping through my Bible to find the Scriptures, taking notes, and thinking about how to apply the biblical truth that I’m hearing to the way that I worship and honor God in my personal life. And as much as I love preaching – I also love sitting under it…because there is something awesome about reading through Scripture and being challenged with the Word of God.
And this past Sunday was one of those days. As Pastor David encouraged us to put ourselves in the story of the Exodus…he expressed that there may be times in the Christian life that we – even though we know God and believe His promises – find ourselves in dark, dry, wilderness type places. You know those places, right? Where life is just kind of meh? He expressed that there are times when we find ourselves in the place where we just know that there is more to all of this and that something has to change!
As Pastor David openly shared that he struggles with that same feeling – I found myself admitting, in my own heart, that sometimes I’m stuck there too. Living in the tension between belief and faith in a God that I know personally…and just feeling kind of ho-hum about it. And like him – I want that to change! And then I found such comfort and encouragement in the truth that he shared from God’s Word…the 3 things that God reveals to us in those moments of dryness.
When I get to sit under good preaching – I learn…and am encouraged. Here is how I was encouraged this past Sunday:
When I feel dry and lacking in my spiritual life – I am not alone. And if Pastor David can admit it…then I can to. And in those moments, God is the great “I AM”…He is the Promise Keeper…and He is the Way Maker.
What great encouragement! Because He is the great I AM I shouldn’t take my eyes off of Him and allow something else to move him out of the primary position in my life. Because He is the Promise Keeper I can trust that He is in control and that He desires to do what He says. And because He is the Way Maker – I can be confident that whatever He has promised – He will bring to pass. Because of those truths I can have confidence that, even in my dryness, God is good…and it will be OK.
Listening to and interacting with good, biblical preaching matters and I want to encourage you to find some…sit under it…and allow it to change you.