Today

Rain with strong thunderstorms likely by evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Becoming windy with showers likely after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy with mostly cloudy skies. High 54F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.