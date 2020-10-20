VINTON – As part of the budgeting process each year, the Vinton Shellsburg Community School District, like other school districts across that state, receive funds for its physical plant and equipment levy (PPEL).
The levy allows school districts to raise monies to fund projects and improvements related to facilities, buildings and grounds. The State of Iowa is unique because in many other states, school districts would need to go to referendum to fund projects of these types.
During last week’s school board meeting, Kyle Koeppen, district superintendent, shared that the district’s expanded administrative team had met “to identify ongoing priorities and more immediate needs” within the district, along with developing a list of priorities for the coming year.
The paving project at Tilford Elementary, which is starting this month, is one of the projects that had been earmarked in the past to be completed with PPEL funds. Prior to the derecho storm, district staff had set aside funds to help pay for roof repairs to the buildings across the district.
Koeppen reminded the board that each year the district sets a portion of funds from the PPEL aside to future projects. One such project is for turf replacement at Karr Athletic Complex. By making that commitment now, the district will not need to come up with the funds at the time of the actual replacement down the road.
Another item that he pointed out to the board, that the district may want to earmark funds is a proposal of a new community recreation center.
Koeppen explained he had spoken to City of Vinton staff members about the idea of a new recreation center being built near the high school. “If the city council approves a plan for exploring this possibility,” he said, “I would like to use some of these funds to help share the cost of that proposal.” The board approved a motion to fund ongoing commitments and items in progress along with new recommendations from the expanded administrative team.
Members of the administrative team arte actively collecting information and bids of additional projects included on the list. “There will be additional recommendations once all the research has been conducted,” Koeppen added.