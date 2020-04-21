Amid concerns over COVID-19 in IOWA, RAGBRAI organizers announced via Facebook on Monday their 2020 ride will not happen, yet the inaugural Iowa’s Ride is not ready to give up hope for a summer ride.
“After deep consideration and collaboration with the eight overnight town executive committees, government agencies, the public health department, and official business partners of RAGBRAI, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone RAGBRAI XLVIII to 2021,” RAGBRAI stated. “The safety of our riders has always been the most important focus for our RAGBRAI team and we feel the decision to postpone to 2021 is the right one. We strongly feel that this is in everyone’s best interest.
RAGBRAI is set to return July 25 through July 31, 2021 and the route will remain the same as the organization noted “towns along the route have already put a substantial amount of work and resource into planning.”
Less than an hour after RAGBRAI posted their announcement, Iowa’s Ride, scheduled to make its way to Vinton on July 13, followed suit with a social media announcement that organizers have not cancelled their first ride, as of publication.
“Our priority is to keep everyone safe,” Iowa’s Ride posted to Facebook. “A bike ride is never that important. We also know that the start of Iowa’s Ride is still close to 3 months away, so it is still early to decide at this point. We will remain hopeful that the health risks will subside towards the end of summer. Again, our top priority is the safety of everyone involved in our inaugural event.”
An informational meeting regarding Iowa’s Ride and their stop in Vinton was held in early March at Vinton-Shellsburg High School for the public. During the meeting, a resident expressed concern over COVID-19 and the impact the virus could have on the ride. Matt Phippen, leading the meeting alongside Vinton Unlimited, stated that organizers were “watching the situation carefully”. Vinton Newspapers will provide updates on Iowa’s Ride as they are made available.