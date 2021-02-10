Today

Generally cloudy. High around 0F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around -5F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tomorrow

Snow showers early. Peeks of sunshine later. High 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.