It is tradition in my family that we gather at a small, beautiful country church and cemetery for Memorial Day and join others in a ceremony remembering the brave few who lost their lives fighting for our great Nation. Memorial Day is not about those who have served and came home or those who are still serving, Memorial Day is reserved for those Soldiers, Airman, Marines and Sailors who answered their Nation’s call and never came home to enjoy the freedoms that they fought for.
While this year may be different than what we are used to, we still need to find a way to remember those who gave everything to give us what we have today.
Even if we are not able to gather like normal and have a formal ceremony we can and still should remember those who gave us the freedoms we have today. Just taking a break from your busy day and thoughtfully and purposely thinking of those who died for our Country is enough. There is a National Moment of Remembrance at 3pm Local Time. We do not have to know the names or recognize the faces of those who have died for our Country, as long as we STOP and remember. If you do know someone who gave their life for our Country my thanks goes out to them and my heart goes out to you on this difficult day.
It is difficult to truly be thankful for anything if you do not fully understand it. My husband and I watch a lot of documentaries, what better way to remember those who gave everything for us then learn about what they endured.
2020 marks the 75th Anniversary of the Victory in Europe when Nazi Germany surrendered on 8 May 1945. There are numerous online events celebrating V-E Day, one is europeremembers.com. They have found service members and civilians alike who experienced war firsthand during such a horrible time in history and are letting people ask them questions and screening this across the web. The live streams are done but you can go to their website and watch the interviews on YouTube or Facebook still. What an amazing way to learn what servicemembers went through to give us our freedoms today.
My daughter is two, while she clearly does not understand what is going on, I try and explain things to her as if she does so someday, at the right age she will catch on. I will explain to her what the day is and what it means. She will not understand today but someday she will. She will know that brave men and women fought for her blessed freedoms and died to give them to her. They were not able to come home to their families like mommy did and we need to be thankful for them and remember what they did for us.
Even though we may not be able to gather for our normal Memorial Day services remember those who gave everything for us.
Currently the Benton County Veterans Affairs office is not open to the public, but I am readily available by phone at 319.472.3150 or email at va@co.benton.ia.us.