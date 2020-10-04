If there is one overarching theme that has stood out for me in 2020, it is perhaps the knowledge that different people deal with stress and anxiety in completely different ways. As the year began, I was exploring some various types of personalities on the enneagram (a spiritually based personality typing). Then, of course, we had the outbreak of Covid-19, the economic downturn, temporary and permanent layoffs, and a devastating storm in our community.
Through all of these events, it is fair to say that not everyone responds the same way to all the emotions the year has wrought. Anxiety, fear, shame, guilt, relief, confusion, sadness, grief are only a few of the swirl of emotions folks have felt. Yet we have not all felt the at the same time, nor have we experienced them in the same ways.
For many of us, we make the assumption that how we are feeling is basically how everyone else is feeling. When we feel anxiety, we assume that’s the same for others. When we feel grief in a shared experience, we expect that others sharing our experience will feel the same. But this isn’t true. Sure, we know folks are different from one another but how different can it be?
Part of the wonderful variety of God’s human creation is that we respond to the world in different ways. While five people may be emotionally devastated by loss, another person may see it as an inconvenience, and another person will be excited about new potentials. While one employer feels shame over layoffs, another may simply see it as a normal aspect of the business world.
As Christians, observing the world around is important. We want to be connected to those in our faith communities and in our wider communities. In such a time as this, with so many different factors interrupting our lives, observing the world becomes critical. How so?
We need to be looking now more than ever at those who are strongly feeling hurt, pain, loss, and grief. They need our help and support. We must be conscientious that those around us might not be doing okay – be it emotionally, physically, or spiritually. If and when we see folks who are not okay, then we can look to identify ways to help. This could mean pointing out resources, calling a professional, or simply sitting with one so that grief can be shared and witnessed.
Knowing ourselves makes us better Christians and leads us closer to God. But knowing that others are not the same as us can be life-saving and life-affirming. I’ve seen several “Iowa Strong” shirts, bumper stickers, and writings on windows. But we can also be Christian Strong, supporting one another through presence, prayer, and witnessing the experiences of one another during challenging times.