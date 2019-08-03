This year’s Center Point Historical Society Log Cabin Festival features Laura Ingalls Wilder and her beloved Little House books. Instead of “Little House on the Prairie” it is called “Little House on the Parking Lot” for the Strait Log Cabin that the Historical Society moved two years ago to the edge of the Depot Museum parking lot at 700 E. Washington along the Cedar Valley Nature Trail.
The festival is from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 18. Sarah Uthoff, a Laura Ingalls Wilder authority and librarian at Kirkwood Community College, will do a costumed Little House presentation. There will also be children’s activities, recorded period music, and refreshments. The event is free.
The 1850s log cabin and the Depot Museum, with its 2019 special Readin,’ ‘Ritin,’ and Rememberin’ displays, will be open. If the weather is uncooperative events will be held inside the Museum.
The Strait Log Cabin, which had been donated and moved to the edge of Wakema Park in Center Point as a 1975-76 Bicentennial project, was moved to the Depot site and repaired with the help of: The Linn County Historic Preservation Commission, the Linn County Conservation Department and Center Point’s Marilyn Andersen.
CP GIRLS’ BASKETBALL REUNION A WINNER
About 40 people hugged and happied through a girls’ basketball reunion that went into overtime at the Depot Museum on July 21.
Members Karly Millikin and Maddie Willson, and their families, of the CPU 2019 State Champion team attended, as did Randy Chamberlin, coach of the CPU 1995 State Champion team. Other coaches who spoke were Ken Dinger, Bob Dillon and Max Andersen, 89.
Max coached 17 years at Center Point and 13 of his players, cheerleaders or managers from the 1950s-70s were at the reunion for him. He took Center Point to the state tournament its first time in 1971 and is the 13th winningest coach in Iowa girls’ basketball. His first coaching job was at Palo and he was a long-time coach at Maquoketa Valley after leaving Center Point.