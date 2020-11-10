Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds hosted a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, announcing several new statewide mitigation efforts effective at midnight Wednesday.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, I’ve said I’d dial up mitigation efforts back up when conditions warrant and that time is now,” Reynolds said. “Any social, community, recreational, leisure or sporting gatherings with more than 25 people indoors or 100 people outdoors will be prohibited unless all people over the age of two wear a mask. Groups that attend these events together are limited to eight people unless they are from the same household. All groups must maintain social distancing from other groups at the event.”
Reynolds added that youth, recreational and high school sporting events will limit two spectators per athlete. The eight-person limitation will also apply to bars and restaurants and social distancing between groups is still encouraged. Patrons must be seated to eat and drink according to the new health proclamation. For businesses that provide a personal service, both employees and customers must be masked. Reynolds named salons, barbershops, massage therapy, tattoo parlors and tanning salons as examples of businesses that will be affected. Recreational facilities such as pools, bingo halls and arcades are also required to limit group sizes unless they are within the same household.
“Reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace is also critical,” Reynolds said. “While many employers have extended work-from-home status for their employees, I’m also ordering that all employers again evaluate whether more individuals can work from home and enable them to do so.”
The governor asked all Iowans to “strongly consider” how their actions impact the spread of the virus in their communities. She noted it would take “all of us” contributing to stopping the spread to keep the virus at “a manageable level we can live with.”
“I know getting life back to normal is what Iowans want,” Reynolds said. “We have managed to get things back to normal, even if they look and feel a little different yet. You can still eat in a restaurant, go to a movie and work out at a gym. In many states, you can’t do that. Iowa is still open for business, and we intend to keep it that way.”
Benton County this week reached over 1,000 reported positive cases since the pandemic began in March, currently at 1,089 cases as reported from coronavirus.gov. The site reports that 648 actives are in Benton County and six deaths have occured. On Tuesday, Benton Community School District announced they would be moving to remote online learning beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 11 to Wednesday, Nov. 18, unless extended.
"The COVID-19 situation is unfortunately moving in the wrong direction causing staff shortages and student absences," an email to parents read. "For the safety and concern of all of our students and staff, this decision is necessary. What this means is beginning this Wednesday, your child will not attend school in person but will begin their school day at home by accessing their classes and learning through SeeSaw for elementary students and Schoology for secondary students."
A 15 percent positivity rate in a county acts as a guideline for schools to temporarily move online with a waiver approved by the Iowa Department of Education. According to Reynolds, less than six percent of school districts in Iowa have applied for this waiver, yet requests are increasing according to Director Ann Lebo with the Department of Education.
“Since November 1st, we have approved 24 requests and we are in the process of reviewing and approving three more,” Lebo said. “The reasons for the requests are varied. Some are based on county positivity rates, student absenteeism and in some cases staff absences due to virus-related reasons.”
According to Lebo, schools do not have to wait until they reach the 15 percent county rate to apply for a waiver and serve as guidelines for school districts due county rates not necessarily being indicative of school positivity rates. Benton County currently stands at 13.7 percent as of publication.
“Our schools have put a lot of work into the health and safety measures and efforts strategies that have helped them manage conditions in their school environment,” Lebo said. “Because each situation is unique, public and non-public school districts have flexibility to manage conditions in their schools and can submit a waiver request at any time.”
This is a developing story and Vinton Newspapers will have updates as they are made available.