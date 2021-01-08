Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday issued a new proclamation easing limits on spectators at sporting and recreational events, opening the door for high school sports to allow additional spectators and students into events.
According to the new proclamation, the state will not enforce a limit on fan attendance at these events. The change went into effect Friday at 12:01 a.m. Spectators will still be required to wear masks and social distance outside of their households. A previous order allowed for two spectators per student athlete or coach, eventually being relaxed to allow performers (cheerleaders, pep band members) to have two spectators attend.
Restrictions on bars, restaurants and other businesses will continue until at least February 6. Events such as weddings, funerals and “non-essential gatherings and events” of more than 10 people may take place with masking and social distancing in place, according to the order.
“Vinton-Shellsburg is allowing more than family members to attend games going forward, but we will still require face masks at all times and require social distancing outside of your immediate family," VS Superintendent Kyle Koeppen said. "Our administration is brainstorming creative ways to safely host additional fans and will consider several options for more spacing going forward. Restrictions on spectators are still under consideration and we will continue to evaluate and adapt as necessary. We will continue to utilize our live streaming option for fans as well.”
In a post on Twitter Friday morning, Union Activities Director Wayne Slack outlined attendance for winter events would be open to the public. Masks will be required and fans are also asked to social distance. All events will continue to be streamed through the school district's YouTube channel. The announcement comes as Union plans to celebrate Homecoming January 11-15.
Vinton Newspapers is currently reaching out to school districts in its coverage area regarding their plans with the governor’s latest change. Check back with Vinton Newspapers with updates.