Ruby Bodeker is a strong candidate for Iowa House District 75 because she truly cares about family farms, conservation, and water quality. I know she is willing to fight to see that an educated balance that can thrive in today’s economy. Basically Ruby Bodeker is a shoe-in for me in this election.
The first time I met Ruby, she was walking into the Benton County nature center to volunteer with her kids. I appreciated most her honest and inquisitive nature. I know Ruby also volunteers with trails groups, local food banks, and other non-profits.
When we first spoke, Ruby asked me about water quality, and we discussed working with our local farmers and local government to maximize our efforts in that arena. So many programs working together makes changes like this happen. We talked about how these efforts needed to happen “in and out” of towns and how all entities need the fiscal support to make the proper changes. Finally, we discussed the need for educated flexible water quality standards in Iowa that would ensure proper environmental and fiscally-based solutions were in place.
After the recent derecho in Benton county about an hour after its completion, I even saw Ruby heading to a local library to see if there was anything she could do to help save books from water damage after a roof had been damaged. These are the real virtues we need in our elected representatives. Not people that hide from us in public and openly dodge us at the capital when we show up to voice our concerns.
Over the past several years, I have grown a deep respect for her passion and devotion to finding the truth and speaking out about it when the situation allows for that to happen.
The best thing about Ruby is that she is not afraid to listen to alternative opinions or seek out the answers if something doesn’t fit together quite right. I am very happy to see that she is running for our House seat this November.
I would urge you to put Iowa families first by voting for Ruby Bodeker on November 3.
Matt Purdy
Vinton, Iowa