Rural communities are wonderful places to live and work, which is why approximately 57 million people – one in five Americans – call them home. These rural communities also have unique healthcare needs. National Rural Health Day is an opportunity to celebrate the “Power of Rural”, bringing to light the unique healthcare challenges that rural citizens face and showcasing the efforts of rural healthcare providers, State Offices of Rural Health and other rural stakeholders to address those challenges.
Virginia Gay Hospital is proud to have family practice clinics in the rural communities of Van Horne, Atkins, Urbana and Vinton. Without the dedication of the medical staff and supporting staff throughout VGH, we could not provide the level of excellent care that is received.
The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health sets aside the third Thursday of every November to celebrate National Rural Health Day. This year’s celebration will take place on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Visit www.PowerofRural.org to learn more about National Rural Health Day and the Power of Rural!