Vinton, IA, August 21, 2020– The Salvation Army service extension unit in Vinton, IA is helping Benton County residents. Food was provided daily from August 12th until August 19th when most of the residents’ electricity had returned.
“The Salvation Army is grateful for all the donations that citizens and businesses of Benton County and the surrounding area have provided to help our residents” Julie Hansen, Salvation Army EDS Volunteer and Vinton Resident, “We are all in this together and we want to help as much as we can, even though resources are limited.”
Residents can contact 319-560-1921 to begin the intake process. A representative will ask several questions and help get resources and referrals to assist residents in need. We have toiletries generously donated by Proctor and Gamble and can refer citizens for other assistance and products as well.
“Every community member is important. This time is difficult for everyone. Salvation Army wants to help deliver a little bit of Hope. We can’t remove the disaster or erase it, but we want to help get your community through it.” Sunshine Mergen, Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services Volunteer
Financial support can be sent ATTN: Salvation Army, Benton County Service Extension at 1201 C Avenue, Vinton, IA 52349. The Salvation Army is asking that the local residents continue to help one another, Pray for one another, and help us to share Hope one need met at a time. Want to be a team member? Ask us how.