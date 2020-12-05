Santa Claus made his merry way to the Vinton Skate Center on Saturday morning with gifts and breakfast for the good (and hungry) boys and girls. This year's visit was a drive-up style event with Santa bringing gifts to the children through their car windows. Breakfast was provided by Vinton Parks and Rec with Virginia Gay Hospital sponsoring and providing to-go containers. Bags were donated by Fareway. Money raised through the event will go to the Parks and Rec general fund.
Santa comes to Vinton
- CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist
