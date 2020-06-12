Weather Alert

.HERE IS AN EVENING UPDATE FRO THE CEDAR, IOWA, AND ENGLISH RIVERS. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE IOWA RIVER AT MARENGO. * UNTIL MONDAY MORNING. * AT 8:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 17.1 FEET AND FALLING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING. * FORECAST, FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACT, AT 17.0 FEET, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. EXTENSIVE INUNDATION OF AGRICULTURAL LAND. &&