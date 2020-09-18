Vinton Unlimited Director Melissa Schwan on Friday morning announced to board members she would resign her position starting October 2 to begin a position as City Clerk of Vinton that following Monday.
"It is with sadness and excitement that I share this email," Schwan wrote to board members. "When I started in this role almost 6 years ago, I was still new to town and hardly knew a soul. I absolutely believe that Mike and I would not have developed the friendships and connections that we currently have if I weren’t in this role. This job made it easy to fall in love with the community and we look forward to many more years in town."
Schwan will be sworn in during the September 24 City Council meeting. Check out our full story in Tuesday's issue of the Vinton Eagle.