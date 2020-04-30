Vinton residents and the surrounding communities are encouraged to join together for Scoop the Loop, a drive through Vinton organized by Just US Benton County on Friday, May 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to show support for another with something as simple as a wave.
The route goes down 4th Street (Main Street) to C Ave. Down C Ave to 13th Street past the Lutheran Home and Tilford to 8th Ave. At 4th Street turn to go to 9th Ave and go past the hospital, turn and go past Riverside park and then back down 8th past the swimming pool continuing down 8th until you come back to 4th street. Drivers can go in either direction and we encourage you to go as many times as you can
According to information provided to Vinton Newspapers, this is not an official parade. Everyone must stay in their vehicles and follow traffic laws such as no riding in the back of pickups, must stop at stop signs.
“The weather is supposed to be great and we’re hoping everyone can have their windows down and wave their hearts out to our fellow community members,” Tressa Walton with Just US Benton County said. “Families in cars can dress in themes, cars can be decorated or show signs of support to everyone.”
Donations for the Vinton Food Pantry will be accepted by the stop sign in front of the Courthouse. Items such as non-perishable food items, personal items such as toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, and cleaning supplies will be accepted. Just US also encourages riders to support local businesses with carry out.