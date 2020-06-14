Something that I wrote not that long ago in a call for unity in the church is that nuance matters – and it matters now even more so. We need people to be nuanced thinkers because we are stuck in an either/or mindset when often times both/and nuanced thinking is necessary. This is one of those times.
Listen, I believe that it is true that the grand majority of those in Law Enforcement are good men and women who have dedicated their lives to seeking justice and should not be lumped in with the few who act in ways that are unconscionable – I am confident in saying that I live in a community where that is true for our law enforcement and for those that I know personally who have taken up the noble calling to wear a badge and dedicate themselves to the notion of protecting and serving. I don’t want my words to ever be misconstrued that I believe something else to be the case.
However, it is also undeniable that in our country there is a systemic issue at play where our minority brothers and sisters are frequently the victims of harassment and violence. And honestly, it has been far too easy for the majority of us to dismiss those things. The murder of George Floyd is another example. We all know that it’s wrong and that it’s unjust…but we chalk it up as the brutal actions of one individual and stop there. And the truth is – it was the brutal actions of one individual…not all law enforcement are guilty because of it. But at some point we have to acknowledge that the incidents where people are unjustly accused, targeted, or even killed – many of those instances seem to fall heavily to the side of our black brothers and sisters. That betrays a systemic racism that is pervasive in our culture…and if anyone is going to have something to say about it…it ought to be the people of God!
Be clear, I’m not saying that individual people are acting in racist ways – but I am saying that systemic racism is real and the church needs to be actively involved in bringing it to light and helping to end it. Why? Because it is tantamount to the gospel! At the core of racism is sin – it’s a heart problem and we know that the only cure is the gospel.
So, what I’m asking is that we join the process…we be active…and be involved. Never in violence (which we must be against on all fronts) …but certainly in prayer, lament and peaceful demonstration. Why? Because we’re called to mourn with those who mourn – it’s a biblical mandate…and as such…we are called to take it seriously.
Be encouraged that we serve a God who is the Great Redeemer and he desires to make all things new. Let us never substitute the cause of social justice for the gospel…but likewise, let’s never assume that social justice shouldn’t accompany it.