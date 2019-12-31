SHELLSBURG — On 12-26-19, at about 5:34 PM, Benton County 911 received a report of a possible drowning at a private pond about 1 mile northeast of Shellsburg IA. The caller reported seeing a fisherman out on the ice earlier, and when they came back, noticed that the fisherman was nowhere around and there was a large hole in the ice. The fisherman’s vehicle was located nearby.
The Shellsburg Fire Dept, along with the Palo Fire Dept, arrived on scene and began a search. No one was located at that time.
On Friday, December 27, at about 10:42 AM, divers from the Johnson County Dive Team recovered the body of Shannan Lee Hughes, age 47, of rural Vinton IA, at a private pond located at 6235 33rd Ave Dr, Shellsburg IA.