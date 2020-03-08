Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 66F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Rain. High 54F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.