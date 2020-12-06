Iowa State Dance & Drill Team Association held their State competition late last month, yet area teams anxiously awaited results to be released on December 5. The following are results for each school.
Vinton-Shellsburg took two team routines and six soloists to State this season. Their pom routine was given a Division I rating and the routine earned them a fifth place trophy in their 12-team division. Their hip hop routine was also given a Division I rating. Soloists Marjorie Davis, Daniel Hughes, Zena Aragon, Jenna Pattee, Taylor Shipley and Raeganne Neilson each received Division I ratings, with Aragon placing tenth out of 68 soloists in her class.
Benton’s dance team submitted their routines virtually as they were unable to compete in person this season due to the school going to remote virtual learning for two weeks. That did not stop the team from receiving Division I ratings in their hip hop and pom classes. The program also received an Academic Award of Excellence.
Center Point-Urbana dance team saw their pom, jazz and contemporary routines each receive Division I ratings, with their contemporary dance finishing fifth in their class. All four soloists also received Division 1 ratings.
Union dance team received a Division 1 rating for the novelty piece and third place trophy for their hip-hop routine. Sarah Michael became Union’s first ever State soloist to win a trophy, finishing seventh in her class. Sarah Roberts was selected as a senior scholarship finalist and the team honored with a Distinguished Academic Award for 3.8 GPA average.